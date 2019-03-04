Ghana Cannot Win 2019 AFCON - Charles Taylor

Former Accra Hearts of Oak star, Charles Taylor says he does not sees Ghana ending its 37 years trophy drought in Egypt.

The Black Stars have been impressive throughout their qualification matches ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The African heavyweights have failed to win Africa's most prestigious tournament 1982 and there is pressure on the current crop of players to end the trophy drought this June.

The Black Stars are still regarded as one of the favourites for the title but Taylor is not convinced about the team winning the ultimate.

''I can't tell and everyone has his beliefs but personally, I don’t believe it.

"Some African countries are advancing but Ghana is still living in the past,'' Taylor revealed on the Delay Show.

Kwesi Appiah is preparing to assemble a squad to play their final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya at home on 23 March.

Ghana were losing finalists in 1992, 2010 and 2015.