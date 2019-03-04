CK Akunnor Nrealy Quit Kotoko Before Of Nkana Game - Staunch Kotoko Reveals

Staunch Asante Kotoko supporter, Seidu has claimed that CK Akonnor nearly resigned as the head coach of the club prior to the game against Nkana FC on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Ahead of the game, it was widely reported that the management are imposing some players on the coach to name in his starting line-up.

According to the die-hard supporter of the club, the management are supposed to manage the affairs of the team and not try to impose their decisions on the coach in the area of player selection.

"I can tell you that CK Akunnor nearly quit Kotoko because of what some people have been telling Dr Kwame Kyei.

"I want to tell those people that nobody knows Dr Kyei better than me so they should stop misbehaving.

"It took the intervention of Managing Director of the club George Amoako for him to rescind his decision," Seidu said.

However, the former Dreams FC gaffer refuted those claims and insisted he made the selection due to the training they have had.

Asante Kotoko play their next game against leaders Al Hilal of Sudan on Sunday 10 March 2019 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Akunnor and his players lie second on the table with six points.