CAF CC: Playing Daniel Darkwa Against Nkana FC Was A ‘Risk’ - Akunnor Confesses

Charles Kwablan Akunnor has hailed Daniel Darkwa for his heroics against Nkana FC in the 3:0 win on Sunday.

The former Aduana Stars defender who made debut in the CAF Confederations Cup campaign lived up to expectation by playing the role of Amos Frimpong who missed the match on disciplinary grounds.

Speaking after the game, Akunnor, who could not hide his joy about his ‘newbie’ performance remarked, "Daniel Darkwa was a risk, but sometimes you need to take that risk, I am proud of the young man, I thought he would not last the full ninety but he did," said an impressed Akunnor.

Kotoko will look forward to unseat Al Hilal in the group standings when they clash at the dreaded Baba Yara Sports Stadium come Sunday, the 10th of March, 2019.

Darkwa assisted Emmanuel Gyamfi to the second goal of the game.