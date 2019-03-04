Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
45 minutes ago | Football News

CAF CC: Playing Daniel Darkwa Against Nkana FC Was A ‘Risk’ - Akunnor Confesses

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CAF CC: Playing Daniel Darkwa Against Nkana FC Was A ‘Risk’ - Akunnor Confesses

Charles Kwablan Akunnor has hailed Daniel Darkwa for his heroics against Nkana FC in the 3:0 win on Sunday.

The former Aduana Stars defender who made debut in the CAF Confederations Cup campaign lived up to expectation by playing the role of Amos Frimpong who missed the match on disciplinary grounds.

Speaking after the game, Akunnor, who could not hide his joy about his ‘newbie’ performance remarked, "Daniel Darkwa was a risk, but sometimes you need to take that risk, I am proud of the young man, I thought he would not last the full ninety but he did," said an impressed Akunnor.

Kotoko will look forward to unseat Al Hilal in the group standings when they clash at the dreaded Baba Yara Sports Stadium come Sunday, the 10th of March, 2019.

Darkwa assisted Emmanuel Gyamfi to the second goal of the game.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Caf CC: Aggravated Shin Injury Ends Maxwell Baakoh’s Campaign
Balotelli Celebrates Overhead Goal With Instagram Video During Match
CAF CC: Kwame Bonsu Hails Kotoko's Character After Emphatic Win Over Nkana FC
Kotoko Can Do Better If CK Akunnor Is Given More Time - Jerome Otchere
TOP STORIES

Gabby Challenges Anas On The Difference Between 'Bribe And G...

12 hours ago

Central Region: One Person Tests HIV Positive In KEEA

15 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line