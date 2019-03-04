Caf CC: Aggravated Shin Injury Ends Maxwell Baakoh’s Campaign

Maxwell Baakoh will be out for roughly three to six months after aggravating a shin injury prior to Sunday’s 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup home game with Nkana FC, Asante Kotoko head coach CK Akonnor has revealed.

The attacking midfielder was conspicuously out of the Porcupines’ squad as they thrashed the Zambians 3-0 at Baba Yara Stadium to go second in Group C after four games.

And Akonnor delivered the bad news to the Kotoko faithful in his post-match notes, disclosing that Baakoh risks being ruled out for up to six months after aggravating an injury he had been nursing over a period. He indicated that the silky attacker had been playing through the pain barrier but aggravated it during their last training session on Saturday.

“Maxwell Baakoh is injured and he will be out for some time. He has been playing with the injury for sometimes now. But he aggravated it during our final session.

“He will be out for about 12 weeks [three months] to six months depending on whether he will undergo surgery or not. We will have to wait and see,” Akonnor indicated.

Maxwell Baakoh has netted twice for Kotoko in this Confederation Cup campaign but the latest setback will see him play no further role should the side even go all the way to the grand finale slated for May 26.

Asante Kotoko, now second in Group C, next face Sudanese giants and leaders Al-Hilal (with seven points) in a match0day 5 encounter on March 10 in Kumasi. A convincing win places them in favourable position to make the quarterfinals.