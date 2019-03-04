CAF CC: Kwame Bonsu Hails Kotoko's Character After Emphatic Win Over Nkana FC

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Kwame Bonsu has hailed the performance of his teammates after their 3-0 win over Zambian side Nkana FC on Sunday at the Baba Yara stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors bounced back to winning ways with a brilliant performance in front of their fans after 3:1 defeat in Kitwe.

Striker Abdul Fatawu Safiu slotted in a beautiful free kick to the near post which beat goalkeeper Allan Chibwe to put Kotoko in front.

Emmanuel Gyamfi connected home a rebound after Daniel Darkwah’s powerful cross from the left came off the upright and back into play to double the lead in the 24th minute.

Two minutes later, Martin Antwi powerfully struck a free-kick from the right flank with his left foot, which flew over the goalkeeper into the net.

And Bonsu who dominated play in the middle of the park commended his teammates for the huge win.

The Porcupine Warriors will next host Sudanese giants Al Hilal in Kumasi next Sunday.