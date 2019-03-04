Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Kotoko Can Do Better If CK Akunnor Is Given More Time - Jerome Otchere

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Former Editor of Kotoko Express, Jerome Otchere has called on the supporters of the club to give CK Akunnor time after the sparkling performance in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

The former Dreams FC gaffer and his team has been criticized for failing to keep clean sheets ahead of the Nkana FC clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Ahead of the game, it was reported that Akunnor was on the verge of resigning from his position as the head coach of the club.

However, the Porcupine Warriors kept a clean sheet for the first time in the Nkana demolishing.

Speaking to Asempa FM, the former Dreams FC Communication team member believes the supporters need to support the Akunnor and the team and they will flourish.

"I think CK Akunnor adhered to what we were saying that they shouldn't concede when they score and they did exactly that.

"I want to tell the Kotoko supporters that they should give the management, the players and the coach more time and they can do more.

"If Kotoko can play like within a short period of time, then I believe the team can do better when CK Akunnor is given more time.

"I loved the way the players played yesterday because, within the first ten minutes of the game, the players proved that they want to kill the game and they did that exactly without conceding.

"We have been in the country and some coaches failed to do what CK Akunnor is doing so what the team needs is their support and not pressure," he added.

Kotoko will host Al Hilal on March 10.

