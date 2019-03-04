Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

Daniel Darkwah Impressed With His Debut Game Ended In A Victory

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Daniel Darkwah Impressed With His Debut Game Ended In A Victory

Asante Kotoko defender, Daniel Darkwah has expressed his satisfaction after their 3:0 win over Nkana FC and has hailed head coach Charles Kwabla Akunnor for giving him the opportunity to make his debut in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The former Aduana Stars defender who had been out for several weeks due to injury returned with an incredible performance against Nkana FC

According to him, he had been waiting to play for the club because the coach had promised to give him a chance.

"I wasn't surprised I was included in the starting eleven because the coach had told me to prepare because he was going to give me a chance after being off for these months", he told Oyerepa FM

The left-back was happy his debut game ended in a victory.

"I am happy my debut game for Kotoko in the Confederations Cup ended in a win, I will thank coach CK Akunnor for the opportunity and my colleagues as well.

"We are very sure we will make Ghanaians proud by qualifying from the group", he added.

Asante Kotoko after this win are second on the table with six points.

They host Al Hilal of Sudan at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday 10 March 2019 in their next game

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
CAF CC: Kwame Bonsu Hails Kotoko's Character After Emphatic Win Over Nkana FC
Kotoko Can Do Better If CK Akunnor Is Given More Time - Jerome Otchere
Juventus Beat Napoli To Go 16 Points Clear On Serie A
Kotoko Winger Maxwell Konadu Ruled Out Of Six Months
TOP STORIES

Gabby Challenges Anas On The Difference Between 'Bribe And G...

10 hours ago

Central Region: One Person Tests HIV Positive In KEEA

13 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line