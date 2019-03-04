Daniel Darkwah Impressed With His Debut Game Ended In A Victory

Asante Kotoko defender, Daniel Darkwah has expressed his satisfaction after their 3:0 win over Nkana FC and has hailed head coach Charles Kwabla Akunnor for giving him the opportunity to make his debut in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The former Aduana Stars defender who had been out for several weeks due to injury returned with an incredible performance against Nkana FC

According to him, he had been waiting to play for the club because the coach had promised to give him a chance.

"I wasn't surprised I was included in the starting eleven because the coach had told me to prepare because he was going to give me a chance after being off for these months", he told Oyerepa FM

The left-back was happy his debut game ended in a victory.

"I am happy my debut game for Kotoko in the Confederations Cup ended in a win, I will thank coach CK Akunnor for the opportunity and my colleagues as well.

"We are very sure we will make Ghanaians proud by qualifying from the group", he added.

Asante Kotoko after this win are second on the table with six points.

They host Al Hilal of Sudan at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday 10 March 2019 in their next game