Kotoko Winger Maxwell Konadu Ruled Out Of Six Months

Kotoko coach, Charles Akonnor has confirmed that skilful winger Maxwell Baakoh will be sidelined for three to six months with a shin injury.

The former Karelia FC star was not in action as the Porcupine Warriors wallopped Nkana 3-0 on Sunday.

During his post-match presser, questions were posed to coach Akonnor about the reason behind the exclusion of the diminutive attacker.

But according to the former Black Stars skipper, Baakoh has been carrying a shin injury for some time now but aggravated it during their final preparation to face Nkana FC on Friday.

“Maxwell Baakoh is injured and he will be out for some time. He has been playing with the injury for some time now. But he aggravated it during our final session.” he added.

“He will be out for about 12 weeks to 6 months. Depending on whether he will undergo a surgery.l or not. We will have to wait and see.”

He has netted two goals in their Confederations Cup campaign so far.