Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

Kotoko Winger Maxwell Konadu Ruled Out Of Six Months

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Kotoko Winger Maxwell Konadu Ruled Out Of Six Months

Kotoko coach, Charles Akonnor has confirmed that skilful winger Maxwell Baakoh will be sidelined for three to six months with a shin injury.

The former Karelia FC star was not in action as the Porcupine Warriors wallopped Nkana 3-0 on Sunday.

During his post-match presser, questions were posed to coach Akonnor about the reason behind the exclusion of the diminutive attacker.

But according to the former Black Stars skipper, Baakoh has been carrying a shin injury for some time now but aggravated it during their final preparation to face Nkana FC on Friday.

“Maxwell Baakoh is injured and he will be out for some time. He has been playing with the injury for some time now. But he aggravated it during our final session.” he added.

“He will be out for about 12 weeks to 6 months. Depending on whether he will undergo a surgery.l or not. We will have to wait and see.”

He has netted two goals in their Confederations Cup campaign so far.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Juventus Beat Napoli To Go 16 Points Clear On Serie A
Jordan Ayew- The Tale Of A Ghanian Superstar From The Premier League
CAF CC: Asante Kotoko Pile Misery On Nkana FC [HIGHLIGHTS]
Gabonese Player Collapses And Dies On The Pitch
TOP STORIES

Gabby Challenges Anas On The Difference Between 'Bribe And G...

1 hour ago

Central Region: One Person Tests HIV Positive In KEEA

4 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line