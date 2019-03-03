Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
26 minutes ago

AFCON 2019 QUALIFIERS: Ghana- Kenya Clash To come Off At Accra Sports Stadium

By Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Accra Sports Stadium
Accra Sports Stadium

The African Cup of Nations Qualifiers between Ghana and Kenya has been scheduled to come off at the Accra Sports Stadium as confirmed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The game which will be played on 23rd March, 2019 will be the reverse fixture of the Ghana-Kenya match, with Kenya coming out victorious in the first leg kind courtesy a Nicholas Opoku own goal.

Ghana and Kenya have qualified for the AFCON finals going into the game.

A win for the Black Stars will put them top of Group F with the Harambee Stars seeking a draw to top the group.

The draw for the AFCON 2019 tournament will be held on !2th April in Cairo with the main event happening in June.

Africa Sports
