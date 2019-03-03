Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
25 minutes ago | Africa Sports

AFCON 2019: Botswana Officials Appointed For Ghana-Kenya Qualifier

By Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Joshua Bondo
Joshua Bondo

Four Botswanan officials have gained the officiating right to be the officiate when Ghana take on Kenya in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for this month.

Ghana will go face to face with Kenya at the Accra Sports Stadium as they seek a revenge after losing away in Kenya last year.

The four officials, consisting of one referee, two linesmen and a fourth official will run the affairs of the game.

The center man for the day will be 41-year-old Joshua Bondo with Meshack Medupi and Moemedi Godfrey Monakwane assisting on the lines.

The fourth official will be Tshepo Mokani Gobagogo.

Both Ghana and Kenya have booked a ticket for the finals in Egypt as the winner will go top of Group F.

Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi Sports Reporter
Africa Sports
Powered By Modern Ghana
AFCON 2019 QUALIFIERS: Ghana- Kenya Clash To come Off At Accra Sports Stadium
OFFICIAL: Asante Kotoko And Royce Energy Drink Reach A Three-year Sponsorship Deal.
I Lost Everything During My 13-month Prison Sentence In Sweden – Kwame Bonsu
Ghana Can Win AFCON 2019 – Mallam Yahaya
TOP STORIES

Central Region: One Person Tests HIV Positive In KEEA

2 hours ago

Small-scale Miners Call For Scrapping Of Galamsey Task Force...

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line