AFCON 2019: Botswana Officials Appointed For Ghana-Kenya Qualifier

Four Botswanan officials have gained the officiating right to be the officiate when Ghana take on Kenya in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for this month.

Ghana will go face to face with Kenya at the Accra Sports Stadium as they seek a revenge after losing away in Kenya last year.

The four officials, consisting of one referee, two linesmen and a fourth official will run the affairs of the game.

The center man for the day will be 41-year-old Joshua Bondo with Meshack Medupi and Moemedi Godfrey Monakwane assisting on the lines.

The fourth official will be Tshepo Mokani Gobagogo.

Both Ghana and Kenya have booked a ticket for the finals in Egypt as the winner will go top of Group F.