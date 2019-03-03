Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
13 minutes ago | Football News

CAF CC: Asante Kotoko Pile Misery On Nkana FC [HIGHLIGHTS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CAF CC: Asante Kotoko Pile Misery On Nkana FC [HIGHLIGHTS]

Asante Kotoko recorded a 3:0 convincing win over Nkana FC on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium scoring all goals in the first 30 minutes of the game.

Kotoko's first was in the fourth minute when Abdul Fatawu Safiu curled in a free-kick which beat Chibwe at the near post before Emmanuel Gyamfi turned home a rebound from close range.

Left-back Daniel Darkwah whipped in a cross which came off the upright after a fingertip save from the goalkeeper and Gyamfi connected home.

Martin Antwi's free-kick dipped into the net after flying over the goalkeeper.

Kotoko will Al Hilal on March 10 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Gabonese Player Collapses And Dies On The Pitch
Boubacar Barry: Ivorian Nations Cup Winning Keeper Retires From Football
CK Akunnor Cautions Kotoko Critics
CAF CC: CK Akunnor Praises Kotoko Defenders After Nkana Win
TOP STORIES

Central Region: One Person Tests HIV Positive In KEEA

50 minutes ago

Small-scale Miners Call For Scrapping Of Galamsey Task Force...

59 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line