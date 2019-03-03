CAF CC: Asante Kotoko Pile Misery On Nkana FC [HIGHLIGHTS]

Asante Kotoko recorded a 3:0 convincing win over Nkana FC on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium scoring all goals in the first 30 minutes of the game.

Kotoko's first was in the fourth minute when Abdul Fatawu Safiu curled in a free-kick which beat Chibwe at the near post before Emmanuel Gyamfi turned home a rebound from close range.

Left-back Daniel Darkwah whipped in a cross which came off the upright after a fingertip save from the goalkeeper and Gyamfi connected home.

Martin Antwi's free-kick dipped into the net after flying over the goalkeeper.

Kotoko will Al Hilal on March 10 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.