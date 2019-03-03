Gabonese Player Collapses And Dies On The Pitch

Tragedy struck in the first division of the Gabonese football league when midfielder Herman Tsinga, collapsed and died on the pitch during a match on Saturday.

Tsinga,24, was playing for Gabonese top-tier side Akanda against FC Missile when, in the 27th minute, he collapsed to the ground and lost consciousness.

Upon realizing the gravity of the situation, players surrounded the stricken Tsinga and frantically called for assistance, with some attempting to lift the player up and restart his breathing.

Medics then spent 20 minutes trying to revive the player, who suffered an apparent seizure and lay unconscious on the grass.

Attempts to resuscitate the player were unsuccessful. At the hospital, the doctors could not save him, as his heart stopped beating and his breath ceased.

According to reports said he suffered a suspected heart attack and was pronounced dead in hospital two hours later.

The head of the local ambulance service in Libreville indicated that an autopsy would be carried out to determine the cause of the Omar Bongo University student’s death.

Meanwhile, the father of the player has been notified of his son's death and formalities are being made on how the body will be sent to his rural home for the funeral arrangements.