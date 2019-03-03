CK Akunnor Cautions Kotoko Critics

Kotoko coach, CK Akunnor has sounded a word of caution to the critics of his team.

Despite the impressive performance in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup, the former Ashgold gaffer has been hugely criticized by some section of the supporters and some football-loving fan.

However, he reiterated that he is always worried when criticisms are not done constructively and turns to be personal.

"It is a worry how some people see the game," he said.

"I am not worried by criticisms but if it gets personal, then its a problem.

"Sometimes it gets too harsh on the players and this is about the difficult moment I have had in my career trying to psyche up the players for this game", he added.

Asante Kotoko recorded a convincing 3:0 win over Nkana FC in the reserve leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Ghana Premier League will now prepare to play Al Hilal in Kumasi on March 10.