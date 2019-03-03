CAF CC: CK Akunnor Praises Kotoko Defenders After Nkana Win

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, CK Akunnor has hailed the performance of his defenders after Sunday's win over Nkana FC.

Kotoko named an unfamiliar squad to face the Zambian side with many concerned about the defence set up of the team.

With Amos Frimpong missing in action, Wahab Adams and Daniel Darkwa were brought in t pair Augustine Sefah and Ismail Abdul Ganiyu.

However, the defence of the team proved their critics wrong after keeping a clean sheet in front of their fans at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

"It is a worry how some people see the game. I am not worried by criticisms but if it gets personal, then its a problem," he told the press.

"Sometimes it gets too harsh on the players and this is about the difficult moment I have had in my career trying to psyche up the players for this game", he added.

Kotoko stunned Nkana in the first 30 minutes of the game.

Fatawu Shafiu scored the first goal with a powerful freekick in the fourth minute before Emmanuel Gyamfi doubled the lead on 23 minutes.

Gyamfi injured his foot in the process of scoring and had to be taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Martin Antwi added a third in the 27th minute scoring a freekick from the tightest of angles.

The Porcupine Warriors will host Al Hilal on Sunday, March 10.