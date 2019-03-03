Liverpool Stay Second After Frustrating Draw At Everton

Everton dented the title hopes of rivals Liverpool by holding them to a goalless draw in the Merseyside derby.

The Reds would have reclaimed top spot in the Premier League with a win but they remain second, one point behind leaders Manchester City.

It is the first time since 7 December that Jurgen Klopp's side have not been top of the table having played the same number of games as City.

Mohamed Salah had the game's best chance but was excellently denied by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford when one-on-one.

Salah was kept out again in the second half by a brilliant challenge from Michael Keane in the penalty area when the Egyptian looked to be through on goal.

Later in the second half, left-back Lucas Digne also produced an excellent last-ditch tackle to prevent Liverpool's Fabinho shooting from close range.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was rarely troubled, making a routine catch to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin's header in the 52nd minute.