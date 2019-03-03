The Love and Enthusiasm For Coaching Is No More There But ... - Coach 'Opele' Boateng

Former Asante Kotoko and Tema Youth coach, Isaac 'Opele' Boateng has revealed that his wife has been pressuring him to return to the dugout.

The award-winning trainer has been clubless after he was shown the exit at Asante Kotoko in 2010.

After Hearts of Oak named Kim Grant as the head coach of the club, it was widely reported that the former Ebusua Dwarfs technical director will appoint Opele Boateng as his assistant coach.

However, the former Black Starlets refuted those claims and insisted he will return back to football at the right time.

Interacting with his Twitter followers, he was quizzed when he will return to the dugout and he revealed that his wife has been pressuring him to return to football but insisted the enthusiasm and the love is no more there but will return to football at the right if God permits.