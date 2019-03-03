Wakaso Comes Off Bench To Help Alavez Beat Villarreal

Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso came on as a second-half substitute to help his side, Deportivo Alavez maintain the fourth place after beating Villarreal 1-2 at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Saturday’s La Liga fixture.

The Black Stars midfielder replaced Japanese Takashi Inui in the 85th minute to help coach Abelardo Fernández defend their lead against the home side.

Guillermo Maripan headed Alavez in the lead in the 54th minute of the second half before former Arsenal midfielder got the consolation goal for the home side in the 61st minute via a carefully converted spot kick.

The visitors got the winning goal courtesy Takashi Inui in the 77th minute before making way for Wakaso.

The Babazorros remain 4th in the Laliga Standings with 40 points behind Real Madrid in 3rd position with 48 points.