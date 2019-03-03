Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
17 minutes ago | Football News

Wakaso Comes Off Bench To Help Alavez Beat Villarreal

By Abdul-Hanan
Wakaso Comes Off Bench To Help Alavez Beat Villarreal

Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso came on as a second-half substitute to help his side, Deportivo Alavez maintain the fourth place after beating Villarreal 1-2 at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Saturday’s La Liga fixture.

The Black Stars midfielder replaced Japanese Takashi Inui in the 85th minute to help coach Abelardo Fernández defend their lead against the home side.

Guillermo Maripan headed Alavez in the lead in the 54th minute of the second half before former Arsenal midfielder got the consolation goal for the home side in the 61st minute via a carefully converted spot kick.

The visitors got the winning goal courtesy Takashi Inui in the 77th minute before making way for Wakaso.

The Babazorros remain 4th in the Laliga Standings with 40 points behind Real Madrid in 3rd position with 48 points.

Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Jordan Ayew- The Tale Of A Ghanian Superstar From The Premier League
CAF CC: Asante Kotoko Pile Misery On Nkana FC [HIGHLIGHTS]
Gabonese Player Collapses And Dies On The Pitch
Boubacar Barry: Ivorian Nations Cup Winning Keeper Retires From Football
TOP STORIES

Central Region: One Person Tests HIV Positive In KEEA

1 hour ago

Small-scale Miners Call For Scrapping Of Galamsey Task Force...

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line