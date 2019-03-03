CAF CC: CK Akunnor Make Four Changes Against Nkana

Kotoko coach Charles Kwablan Akunnor has made four changes in his line up against Nkana FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the reserve leg in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors must win against the Zambians to brighten their chances of qualifying to the knockout stage of the competition.

Kotoko will be without captain Amos Frimpong and creative midfielder Richard Senanu.

In the starting line up against the Zambian side at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, is the introduction of Augustine Sefa, Daniel Darkwa, Martin Antwi and Wahab Adams.

Below is the starting IX

1.Felix Annan

2.Augustine Sefah

3.Daniel Darkwa

4.Abdul Ganiyu

5.Wahab Adams

6.Umar Bashiru

7.Emmanuel Gyamfi

8.Kwame Bonsu

9.Sogne Yacouba

10.Fatawu Mohammed

11.Martin Antwi



The game kicks of exactly 4:00 pm.