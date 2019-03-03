Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
54 minutes ago | Football News

CAF CC: CK Akunnor Make Four Changes Against Nkana

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CAF CC: CK Akunnor Make Four Changes Against Nkana

Kotoko coach Charles Kwablan Akunnor has made four changes in his line up against Nkana FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the reserve leg in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors must win against the Zambians to brighten their chances of qualifying to the knockout stage of the competition.

Kotoko will be without captain Amos Frimpong and creative midfielder Richard Senanu.

In the starting line up against the Zambian side at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, is the introduction of Augustine Sefa, Daniel Darkwa, Martin Antwi and Wahab Adams.

Below is the starting IX
1.Felix Annan
2.Augustine Sefah
3.Daniel Darkwa
4.Abdul Ganiyu
5.Wahab Adams
6.Umar Bashiru
7.Emmanuel Gyamfi
8.Kwame Bonsu
9.Sogne Yacouba
10.Fatawu Mohammed
11.Martin Antwi

The game kicks of exactly 4:00 pm.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
'Nigerian Nightmare' Kamaru Usman Is Fighting His Way To Top Of UFC
Ofori Scores For NYC As Afful, Mensah Feature For Columbus In MLS
Twumasi Ready For New MLS Season
Wu Lei's First Espanyol Goal Draws An Estimated 25 Million Fans In China
TOP STORIES

Earth Tremor Hits Parts Of Accra

15 hours ago

I Am A Man Of Peace—Ofosu Ampofo

23 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line