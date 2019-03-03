54 minutes ago | Football News CAF CC: CK Akunnor Make Four Changes Against Nkana By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Kotoko coach Charles Kwablan Akunnor has made four changes in his line up against Nkana FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the reserve leg in the CAF Confederations Cup.The Porcupine Warriors must win against the Zambians to brighten their chances of qualifying to the knockout stage of the competition.Kotoko will be without captain Amos Frimpong and creative midfielder Richard Senanu.In the starting line up against the Zambian side at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, is the introduction of Augustine Sefa, Daniel Darkwa, Martin Antwi and Wahab Adams.Below is the starting IX1.Felix Annan2.Augustine Sefah3.Daniel Darkwa4.Abdul Ganiyu5.Wahab Adams6.Umar Bashiru7.Emmanuel Gyamfi8.Kwame Bonsu9.Sogne Yacouba10.Fatawu Mohammed11.Martin AntwiThe game kicks of exactly 4:00 pm. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
CAF CC: CK Akunnor Make Four Changes Against Nkana
Kotoko coach Charles Kwablan Akunnor has made four changes in his line up against Nkana FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the reserve leg in the CAF Confederations Cup.
The Porcupine Warriors must win against the Zambians to brighten their chances of qualifying to the knockout stage of the competition.
Kotoko will be without captain Amos Frimpong and creative midfielder Richard Senanu.
In the starting line up against the Zambian side at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, is the introduction of Augustine Sefa, Daniel Darkwa, Martin Antwi and Wahab Adams.
Below is the starting IX
1.Felix Annan
2.Augustine Sefah
3.Daniel Darkwa
4.Abdul Ganiyu
5.Wahab Adams
6.Umar Bashiru
7.Emmanuel Gyamfi
8.Kwame Bonsu
9.Sogne Yacouba
10.Fatawu Mohammed
11.Martin Antwi
The game kicks of exactly 4:00 pm.