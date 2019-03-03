Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
45 minutes ago | Football News

Twumasi Ready For New MLS Season

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghanaian youngster, Ema Twumasi says he is hoping to make a huge impact this season in the MLS.

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate featured in pre-season matches and was a second-half substitute when they defeated New York Red Bulls 2-1 to win the Mobile Mini Sun Cup

The FC Dallas forward is in his second year with FC Dallas after being selected during the 2018 MLS Super Draft.

The 23-year-old made just one MLS appearance last season and was also on loan at Dallas’ USL affiliate OKC Energy FC.

“I feel much more prepared this year than I was last year. Obviously being in the league for a year and practicing, you get the feel of everything so coming into this season I am much more prepared,” Twumasi told myjoyonline.com.

“Unfortunately, I am dealing with a minor thing which will send me back a little bit but I think once I get past that hurdle, everything should flow in very well and like I said I’m ready and excited for this new year because I feel this New Year will be much better.”

Football News
