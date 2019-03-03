Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Rakitic Goal Wins El Clasico To Send Barca 10 Points Clear At Top

By BBC
Barcelona moved 10 points clear at the top of La Liga after a second El Clasico win in four days, Ivan Rakitic's goal all but ending Real Madrid's faint title hopes.

Rakitic kept his composure to beat Thibaut Courtois after a one-two with Sergi Roberto split Real's defence.

Karim Benzema and Raphael Varane were denied towards the end but Real rarely looked like equalising at the Bernabeu.

They are third in the table, 12 points behind Barcelona with 12 games left.

Atletico Madrid, who are second, will cut Barca's lead at the top to seven points if they win at Real Sociedad on Sunday

