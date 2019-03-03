EPL Wrap: Mahrez Sends Man City Top, Man Utd Beat Saints In 3-2 Thriller

Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez scored the only goal as Manchester City overcame injuries to Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones to edge past Bournemouth and go two points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The champions lost De Bryune and Stones either side of the break before Mahrez - on for Belgian De Bruyne - fired City in front at the start of the second half.

Sergio Aguero hit the bar from long range before Mahrez saw his header well saved by Artur Boruc as City continued to dominate.

But Pep Guardiola's side held on for a narrow victory that puts the pressure back on title rivals Liverpool, who can return to the summit with victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Manchester United 3-2 Southampton

Romelu Lukaku hit a late winner as Manchester United moved to within three points of third-placed Tottenham after a pulsating game with Southampton.

Yan Valery gave struggling Saints a surprise lead with an outstanding finish from around 25 yards.

United turned it around with two goals in six second-half minutes, Andreas Pereira equalising with a spectacular long-range strike before setting up Lukaku to make it 2-1.

Saints fought back to make it 2-2 through James Ward-Prowse's exquisite free-kick before Lukaku struck with a calm finish to seal the points.

Paul Pogba had a late penalty saved by Angus Gunn.

Wolves 2-0 Cardiff

Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez were on target as Wolves ended a three-match winless run in the league with victory over struggling Cardiff.

Jota broke the deadlock in the 16th minute, exchanging passes with Jimenez on the edge of the Cardiff penalty area before finishing confidently past Neil Etheridge.

Wolves doubled their lead just two minutes later when Jota returned the favour for Jimenez, who fired low into the corner for his 11th league goal of the campaign.

Burnley 1-3 Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace put in a superb away performance to win at relegation rivals Burnley and take another step towards securing their top-flight status.

The two sides went into the game level on 30 points and Palace made the early breakthrough as Jeffrey Schlupp's cut-back cannoned off Phil Bardsley's thigh into his own net.

Burnley began to show their frustration towards the end of the first half and Michy Batshuayi doubled Palace's lead just after the break, sweeping in a low ball by fit-again full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wilfried Zaha then grabbed the goal his work-rate and class deserved, tormenting the Burnley defence before firing low past Tom Heaton.

Ashley Barnes pulled one back late on while substitute Peter Crouch almost set up a nervy finish, but Palace held on to claim a victory that sees them climb to 13th in the Premier League, eight points clear of the bottom three.

Brighton 1-0 Huddersfield

Substitute Florin Andone's superb late header gave Brighton their first Premier League win of 2019 at home to bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh hit the crossbar before half-time for the hosts, who then dominated after the break.

Jahanbakhsh forced a fine save from Jonas Lossl, before Andone powerfully headed Anthony Knockaert's header past the Huddersfield keeper.

Brighton rise one place to 15th in the table, while Huddersfield stay 13 points short of safety.

The Terriers had ended a 14-match run without a win with victory over Wolves midweek, and were the better side for much of the first half.

But they faded badly against a Brighton side who, having looked transformed after half-time, are now five points clear of the relegation zone.