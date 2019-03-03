I Will Not Change My Style Of Play – C.K. Akunnor

Asante Kotoko gaffer C.K. Akunnor has insisted he isn’t going to change his style of play despite critics from the media.

Akunnor’s men are currently playing in the CAF Confederations Cup and will be looking at defeating Nkana FC in the return fixture of their Group C game.

According to Akunnor, he has made his players believe in his style of play and changing it may do more harm than good to the team.

“I have given the boys the believe to possess the ball all the time. Sometimes it goes well and sometimes it doesn’t. But I am not going to change the style of play because they believe in that style and they would do it very well tomorrow,” Akunnor told the media at the pre match press conference.

Akunnor also believes his tactics has made the team successful in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

“We are already successful in the CAF Confederations Cup because nobody thought we would be here three or four months ago.

“We would improve and since I am here, I would do my best to improve this team,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will on Sunday host Zambia-based Nkana FC in the reverse fixture after losing to them last Sunday by three goals to one.