Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | CAF Confederation Cup

I Will Not Change My Style Of Play – C.K. Akunnor

By Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
C.K. Akunnor
C.K. Akunnor

Asante Kotoko gaffer C.K. Akunnor has insisted he isn’t going to change his style of play despite critics from the media.

Akunnor’s men are currently playing in the CAF Confederations Cup and will be looking at defeating Nkana FC in the return fixture of their Group C game.

According to Akunnor, he has made his players believe in his style of play and changing it may do more harm than good to the team.

“I have given the boys the believe to possess the ball all the time. Sometimes it goes well and sometimes it doesn’t. But I am not going to change the style of play because they believe in that style and they would do it very well tomorrow,” Akunnor told the media at the pre match press conference.

Akunnor also believes his tactics has made the team successful in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

“We are already successful in the CAF Confederations Cup because nobody thought we would be here three or four months ago.

“We would improve and since I am here, I would do my best to improve this team,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will on Sunday host Zambia-based Nkana FC in the reverse fixture after losing to them last Sunday by three goals to one.

Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi Sports Reporter
CAF Confederation Cup
Powered By Modern Ghana
I Am Confident Kotoko Will Defeat Nkana – Ash Gold Head Coach
You Shouldn’t Allow Nkana Defeat Us Twice – Kotoko CEO To Players
Asante Kotoko Needs A Player Who Will Lead The Team On The Field – Isaac Owusu
I Am Looking Forward To Meet Kwesi Appiah – Nkana FC coach
TOP STORIES

Central Region: One Person Tests HIV Positive In KEEA

51 minutes ago

Small-scale Miners Call For Scrapping Of Galamsey Task Force...

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line