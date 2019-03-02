GOC President Welcomes Blue Giant Offer To Support Sports People

Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has welcomed the proposal of Nana Egyir Aggrey, CEO of Budget Cash & Carry, sole distributors of Blue Jeans and Blue Giants energy drinks in Ghana to support sportsmen and women in Ghana as well as sporting events.

The GOC President noted that investing in sports solves a lot of socio-economic problems as he has personally sponsored a lot of people at different levels and situations.

He was speaking at the West Hills Mall on Saturday where the grand launch of Blue Giants, the new drink on the market reported to be suitable for sports people, especially bodybuilders and those who love to visit the gym often.

The President of Ghana Sports urged the organisers of the event to involve Keep Fit clubs in their promotions as most of them love energy drinks after training.

He commended the media who have been promoting the least financed sports disciplines, and the companies sponsoring sports.

“Everyone has a positive role to play in sports promotion and development. It is our duty and responsibility to support those who have the talent to fly the flag of the nation” he expressed.

Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, Technical Advisor to the Minister of Youth & Sports, who represented Hon. Isaac Asiamah derided the organisers of the morning program which started two hours late and advised them to be time conscious.

Launching the product he said Blue Giant is approved by the FDB and recommended for sports people and everybody because it has Branched Combined Amino Acids (BCAA) as well as a food supplement.

He hinted that as Ghana prepares to host 2023 All African Games, talents must be hunted from all over the country and it is ideal the Blue Giants have come on board to support sports in Ghana.

Nana Aggrey said his company has supported sports and top clubs in Ghana like Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak, Accra Great Olympics, and Cape Coast Dwarfs. He noted that Ghana has ruled the world before and can do it again.

“I want Ghana to be the best sports nation in the world, so we shall support sports” he pledged.

He stressed that youth development and the future of the youth is dear to his heart.

Mr. Abdul Yartey, President of the Ghana Body Builders & Fitness Association (GBFA) who graced the launch expressed his joy to see Blue Giants coming on to support bodybuilders and sports that need supplements for the athletes.

Among the guests present at the launch were some members of the GOC Communications Team, Ghana Supporters Union, bodybuilders from various gyms in Accra and the sports media.

They were treated to a powerlifting competition with was won by KNUST pride, Van Dam, runner up at the 2018 Man Ghana contest.

Blue Giant will sponsor the 2019 Millennium Marathon which would be initially run by SHS and University students on a regional basis and the finals in Accra later in the year at the Independence Square.