40 minutes ago | CAF Confederation Cup

I Am Confident Kotoko Will Defeat Nkana – Ash Gold Head Coach

By Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Head coach of Ashanti Gold, Svetislav Tanasijevic is confident Kumasi Asante Kotoko can defeat Nkana FC at home in the CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday.

The Serbian is also urging the Kotoko players to focus on their upcoming game and forget about their lost to Nkana FC in Zambia last Sunday.

“I am confident Asante Kotoko will defeat Nkana FC by two or three goals. The players should forget about the Zambia defeat and attach maximum concentration towards the game for victory on Sunday,” he told Light FM.

The Porcupine Warriors are bottom of their group having three points in a possible nine as they host Nkana FC in the return leg of the CAF Confederations Cup.

CAF Confederation Cup
