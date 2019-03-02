OFFICIAL: Asante Kotoko And Royce Energy Drink Reach A Three-year Sponsorship Deal.

Kotoko Logo

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have reached a three-year sponsorship agreement with Royce Energy Drink which was confirmed by the club through their Twitter handle.

The Porcupine Warriors did not include the amount involved in the deal as they indicate it will be revealed soon.

“We announce the signing of a three-year sponsorship deal with Royce Energy Drink…Details soon,” the club twitted

Asante Kotoko are currently preparing for their CAF Confederations Cup Group C game against Nkana FC on Sunday.