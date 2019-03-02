Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
41 minutes ago | Africa Sports

OFFICIAL: Asante Kotoko And Royce Energy Drink Reach A Three-year Sponsorship Deal.

By Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Kotoko Logo
Kotoko Logo

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have reached a three-year sponsorship agreement with Royce Energy Drink which was confirmed by the club through their Twitter handle.

The Porcupine Warriors did not include the amount involved in the deal as they indicate it will be revealed soon.

“We announce the signing of a three-year sponsorship deal with Royce Energy Drink…Details soon,” the club twitted

Asante Kotoko are currently preparing for their CAF Confederations Cup Group C game against Nkana FC on Sunday.

Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi Sports Reporter
Africa Sports
Powered By Modern Ghana
I Lost Everything During My 13-month Prison Sentence In Sweden – Kwame Bonsu
Ghana Can Win AFCON 2019 – Mallam Yahaya
We Have What It Takes To Win The AFCON - Maxwell Konadu
Guinea Bissau’s Fitness Guru Trains The Well-Heeled In The Upper East Side Of NYC
TOP STORIES

I Am A Man Of Peace—Ofosu Ampofo

3 hours ago

Ofosu Ampofo To Meet CID On Monday March 4

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line