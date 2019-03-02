I Lost Everything During My 13-month Prison Sentence In Sweden – Kwame Bonsu

Kumasi Asante Kotoko star midfielder Kwame Bonsu has revealed the difficulty he experienced during a 13-month prison sentence abroad.

The ex-IF Gafle player was judged to have raped his wife in Sweden and was handed a two-year prison sentence in which he served one year and a month.

Kwame Bonsu returned back to Ghana upon his release and penned down a three-year contract with Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

“I have lost everything. Those 13 months were the most difficult period of my life but now I am happy to be out, happy to be back home where I grew up and among friends and family and happy to have an opportunity to play football again with Asante Kotoko,” he told 3news.com.

Bonsu also disclosed he made good use of his time behind bars, preparing for the next face of his life outside the walls of the prison.

“When I was inside, I learnt to accept the fact that there is nothing I can do to change the situation so I utilized the time training and reading as much as I could. I know and believe I can make it again. I want people to be able to look at me and say after everything he went through; he didn’t give up.”

“I have learnt my lesson and as a football player, the things that I can change, I will do my best to change. That is working hard, going the extra hard to prove that whatever has happened in my past, it won’t change my future,” Bonsu added.