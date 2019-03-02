Fan Gets Player Kante Treat

A die hard Chelsea supporter was overcome with emotion as she got the chance to meet her favourite player, N’Golo Kante, after the team’s training session on Thursday.

The club’s latest Community Day saw a number of fans invited to come and watch their heroes get put through their paces before meeting them afterwards for pictures and autographs.

And Telamsile Dlamini, referred to the Blues by the Willow Foundation – the only national charity working with seriously ill young adults to fulfill uplifting and unforgettable Special Days – was blown away by the experience.

Chelsea took to Twitter to share a video of the 21-year-old wiping away a tear as she watched on at the Cobham Training Centre before she was greeted by French midfielder Kante, who surprised her with a signed Chelsea shirt.

Speaking over the clip, the young Blues fan admitted she didn’t believe such a day would be possible when her social worker asked her what she would most like to do.

‘That moment I stepped foot on that training section where we were waiting,’ she reflected. ‘I can’t believe that I’m here, no, no, it’s not me that is here it’s just. No way, no way, I’m not here, it’s not me, it’s just not me. But actually, it was me.

'Today was very special because I got to meet my favourite football player, N'Golo Kante,’

---Daily Guide