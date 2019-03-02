You Shouldn’t Allow Nkana Defeat Us Twice – Kotoko CEO To Players

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, George Amoako has instilled confidence in his players to defeat Nkana FC as the play the Zambians at home on Sunday.

Asante Kotoko lost to Nkana FC by three goals to one last Sunday and the club’s CEO expects the players to sit up and beat Nkana when they face off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Speaking to the players at the club’s training ground ahead of the team’s CAF Confederations Cup game against Nkana, George Amoako has asked the players to score not less than two come Sunday.

“No team can play as good as you are doing after just six months of being put together. That means you are good. You know what you are about and I don’t want this one defeat to defeat you,” he told them.

“Those of you who went there saw how they beat us and are you going to allow the same thing to happen here in Kumasi? No.

“That can’t happen. It shouldn’t happen. Have the confidence that we would put not less than two goals behind them,” he added.

Asante Kotoko who are currently bottom of their group will be seeking to defeat Nkana FC in order to keep alive their chances of going far in the CAF Confederations Cup.