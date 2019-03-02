Asante Kotoko Needs A Player Who Will Lead The Team On The Field – Isaac Owusu

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko player, Isaac Owusu believes his former teammates lack a leading figure on the field.

Isaac Owusu, who played for Kotoko for six years says the Kotoko players need a player-coach figure who can command his fellow teammates during play.

“Kotoko needs a player who will act as a coach on the field of play during games. I have watched their matches and I don’t see any player commanding the team. Preferably, one midfielder should be elected as the player-coach on the field of play,” he said on Ash FM.

According to Owusu, the lack of command at the defense is resulting in the team’s bad display during games.

“There is no command at the defense of Kotoko and it’s affecting the team, which is leading to the conceding of goals in every game.

“There should be a commander at the defense who will be arranging and commanding the defense. If things will work, there should always be an understanding between Agyemang Badu and Ishmael Abdul Ganiu,” he added.

Asante Kotoko lost to Nkana FC 3-1 with all goals resulting from defensive blunders.