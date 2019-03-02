Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
CAF Confederation Cup

I Am Looking Forward To Meet Kwesi Appiah – Nkana FC coach

By Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Kwesi Appiah

Head coach of Nkana FC, Beston Chambeshi has indicated his readiness to meet head coach of the Ghana Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah.

According to Chambeshi, the pair have been good friends since playing together at the 1992 African Cup of Nations.

“Ghana is like my second home. This will be my second time in Ghana. I came to Ghana as a player of Nkana when we played Kotoko.

“Also I will be happy to meet Kwesi Appiah, the Ghana National team coach. He is a very good friend. We played together at the Cup of Nations in 1992, so I am looking forward to meeting him,” he told Light TV.

Beston Chambeshi led his Nkana side to beat Asante Kotoko 3-1 at home and are currently in Ghana to play the return leg on Sunday at the Baba Tara Sports Stadium.

