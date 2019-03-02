Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Ghana Can Win AFCON 2019 – Mallam Yahaya

By Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Ghana Black Stars
Former Asante Kotoko player Mallam Yahaya believes the Black Stars have what it takes to lift the 2019 African Cup of Nations to be hosted in Egypt.

The Black Stars have qualified for this year’s edition of the tournament even though they still have a qualifier game to play against Kenya in this month.

According to Yahaya, Ghanaians need to stick behind Kwesi Appiah to help him win the tournament. Mallam Yahaya also believes Kwesi Appiah’s success in the tournament will boost the chances of other local coaches in gaining the Black Stars job in future.

“Let all Ghanaians rally behind coach Akwasi Appiah to win the AFCON 2019 because it would be good and create opportunities for we the Ghanaian coaches to get the National teams to manage in future.

“Akwasi Appiah is a very good coach and I know with the help of his technical team and the support from Ghanaians, AFCON 2019 will be ours,” he told Ash FM.

Ghana has won the AFCON four times with the last coming as far as 1982. The Black Stars have also been runner-ups five times with the previous ones being 2010 and 2015.

Ghana is the only team in CAF history to qualify to four consecutive semi-finals on two different occasions; from 1963 to 1970 and 2008 to 2013.

