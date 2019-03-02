We Will Beat Nkana Whether Rain Or Shine – Kotoko Supporters Chief

Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko’s supporters chief, Obeng Sekyere has vowed his outfit will defeat Nkana FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors will be playing Nkana FC in the reverse leg of their Group C CAF Confederations Cup set of matches.

According to Obeng Sekyere, Kotoko will surely come out victorious against Nkana despite some supporters of arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak trying to distract them,

“I will urge our supporters never to mind the Hearts of Oak supporters who are supporting Nkana FC just to distract our focus. Whether rain or shine, Nkana FC will fall,” he told Happy FM.

Obeng Sekyere also threw shades at Hearts of Oak’s supporters chief who is going around and publicly declaring his team’s support for Nkana FC.

“Paa Kofi Sunsum of Hearts of Oak is helping us hype the game so we will give him something small after the game because it will fetch him nothing so we are going to reward him for hyping the game for us. He should come to Kumasi. We will accommodate him nicely.”

Kotoko lost to Nkana by three goals to one in Zambia and will be seeking revenge against the Kitwe-based club when they battle it out on the field.