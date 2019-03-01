KP Boateng Dropped Again From Barcelona Squad To Face Real Madrid In Classico

Ghana forward, Kevin Prince Boateng has once again been dropped from Barça squad for this weekend's league game against Real Madrid.

The Sassuolo loanee has now been left out of the last four matchday squads.

The Catalan club will return to the Santiago Bernabeu with the same players that won on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey to reach the final.

There's only one change in respect to the Clasico Copa squad: Iñaki Peña, the goalkeeper who travelled in midweek due to doubts over Jasper Cillessen's fitness, returns to Barça B.

In his place, Valverde has called up an additional defender, with Jeison Murillo coming into the squad.

However, it has also emerged that Barcelona will not extend the loan deal for the 31-year-old at the end of the season.