Quantum LC Supports Landmark Promotions Independence Day Boxing

Quantum LC, a mining company has announced their partnership with Landmark Boxing Promotions to organise the Independence Day Rumble on March 6 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

A representative of Quantum said they were very happy to be part of the Independence Day Boxing Extravaganza.

He said boxing has not enjoyed much support from companies, but they have come on board to support as part of their corporate responsibility to remember boxing as the sport that has given the nation laurels.

He said the day is going to be exciting as he expects a very competitive.

Papa Kermah, CEO of Landmark Promotions expressed his joy for Quantum LC to involve themselves with boxing, and promise to make them profit from their investment with a good package of wonderful boxing.

He urged other companies to support Ghana Boxing.

The event which has been sanctioned by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) comes on Independence Day brings into the ring top boxers from Ghana and Burkina Faso.

Featuring on the bill are Patrice Sao Toke, a tough durable boxer from Burkina Faso, Issa Bastie, the junior brother of Samir Bastie, sensational Eric Quarm from the same stable as Gyata Bi and John Laryea aka the Expensive Boxer from Bronx Gym at James Town.

Other crack boxers are on the bill, and there is no other place to celebrate the day than the boxing arena.