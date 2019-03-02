Modern Ghana logo

50 minutes ago | Sports News

Race For Golden Boot Heating Up

By Modern Ghana
Who will win the race to become this season's top scorer?
The race for the Premier League golden boot is getting interesting with five players battling it out. Aguero, Salah, Aubameyang, Kane, and Mane battle it out for the top scorer award this season.

With 10 fixtures to go, Joy Sports Fantasy experts take a look at who is the prime candidate to finish as the golden boot winner.

