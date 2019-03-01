Arsenal To Pull Surprise In London Derby – Mybet.africa Counsels

The north London derby is the capital's stellar fixture and one of the most passionately-contested clashes of the season but Mybet.africa beckons Arsenal to have the opportunity to inch close to booking a Champions League spot if they beat Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

After Arsenal's dominance in the modern era, Tottenham supporters will feel they have gained the upper hand over their rivals with back-to-back finishes above the Gunners since 2016/17.

The two sides have met on the pitch 197 times since 1909, and that familiarity has bred a lot of contempt. And so the stage is set for the 198th playing of the North London Derby this Saturday

But My.africa.bet believes although the odds for this weekend derby 2.08 to 3.46 favour Tottenham who has home advantage and comfortably with four points ahead of Arsenal.

Arsenal could still carry the day with all three points to affirm their Champions League slot.

Tottenham after 28 matches is third on the league table with 60 points and Arsenal fourth with 56-points out of 28 matches.

However, the bookmakers is certain it is a herculean task for Arsenal who will be playing at Wembley to win this derby. However, it seems possible with the return of inform midfielder Ozil and Mkhitaryan who have made a sparkling return to the team to turn tables around for the Gunners.

The Gunners have found form at a crucial stage of the season emerged victorious in five of their last six Premier League outing.

The Gunners beat their arch-rivals 4-2 in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium and looks poised to move into Wembley to capitalise on Tottenham’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea to bag all three points.

A win for Spurs would provide some much-needed momentum and confidence, while a loss could portend the beginning of a major collapse. Either way, the entire complexion of the top-four race could change on Saturday.