Mybet.africa Tags Liverpool As Favourites To Win EPL Title

Mybet.africa has tipped Liverpool as firm favourites to clinch this seasons English Premier League title following their impressive showing.

Liverpool are currently top of the league log with 69 points, only a point above closest challengers Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's men have picked six points from their last five outings compared to Manchester City's twelve from a possible fifteen points.

According to mybet.africa the Reds have what it takes to win the title even though they have an uphill task to win all the remaining league games.

Jurgen Klopp side is under intense heat to maintain their lead as Man City is on their heels to slip and change the narrative.

But sports bookies also favour Man City to win with an outright odds of 1.50 against Liverpool 2.60.

Playing six of the remaining matches at Anfield and five away from home, Liverpool is likely to win against Tottenham and Chelsea at Anfield on March 31 and April 14 respectively as these matches may be the toughest to clear to ensure the title is within their grips.

Man City, on the other hand, have Tottenham and Man United to play within four days home and away on April 20 and 24 respectively. These encounters will be the real decider for both teams to make a statement of their title ambition.

With ten matches to the end of the season and the current form of Pep Guardiola's side, it is quite tempting to believe they are able to change the narrative.

However, the Reds will be a tough contender to drop their guard at the top of the league table.

