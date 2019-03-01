Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
52 minutes ago

Kotoko Players Lack Experience To Play In Africa - Joe Hendricks

By GOAL
Former Asante Kotoko captain and defender Joe Hendricks has offered words of advice to the current defensive set-up who have come under fire for their underwhelming performance in their ongoing Caf Confederation Cup campaign.

Centre-back duo Ismail Abdul Ganiu and Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, in particular, have come under criticism for their below-par performances, a situation which reared its ugly head again on Sunday when the Porcupine Warriors fell 3-1 to Nkana FC of Zambia in a group stage matchday three fixture.

“The Kotoko team isn’t bad," Hendricks, also a former Ghana international, told Metro FM.

"They did one of the best recruitment in the country [ahead of the competition] but playing in the Confederations Cup is different from playing in the local league. Most of the players lack the experience to play in Africa.

“The two centre-backs, to me, seem the same type. One must decide to work for the other. Playing as a centre-back is an enjoyable position on the field but very difficult to play.

“The defenders must understand that once the opposition striker picks the ball ahead of you, you must try to protect your goal post and not to foul the striker.

“Playing for Kotoko as a centre-back is like driving a bus: there is no room for mistakes. You need to stay concentrated for the entire duration.”

Kotoko are set to return to action on Sunday when they host Nkana in a return fixture in Kumasi.

