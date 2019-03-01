FIFA Slaps Mozambique FA Official With 15 Years Ban For Accepting Bribes

The adjudicatory chamber of FIFA's independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Sidio Jose Mugadza, a football official affiliated to the Mozambican Football Association, guilty of having accepted bribes in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

FIFA says its ethics judges banned the football official from Mozambique for 15 years in a bribery case.

Mr Mugadza, who is currently media spokesman for the Mozambican Football Association and is the third African official banned this week for takings bribes.

The investigation into Mr Mugadza was opened on 11 July 2018. In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Mugadza had breached art. 11 (bribery) of the 2009 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and banned him for fifteen (15) years from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 3,000 has been imposed on Mr Mugadza.

Life bans were imposed on a referee from Tanzania and an official from Zambia for taking bribes linked to match-fixing.

The decision was notified to Mr Mugadza on February 28, 2019, the date on which the ban comes into force.