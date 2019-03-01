CAF CC: Steve Pollack Reveals How Kotoko Can Beat Nkana FC

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Steven Pollack says his former side can only beat Nkana FC if they adopt an attacking strategy.

The Ghana Premier League side will welcome the Zambian side to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday in the second leg of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Nkana recorded a convincing 3:1 win over the Porcupine Warriors in the first leg staged in Kitwe last week Sunday.

Pollack who was in charge of the team in last season’s Confederation Cup game against CARA Brazzaville said, “Kotoko should go all attacking keeping their balance to overcome Nkana FC on Sunday.

“They have got the best supporters in Ghana so hopefully when most of them troop into the stadium and cheers them up, definitely victory would be assured. Pollack told Kumasi-based Light FM.

The English trainer also advised CK Akunnor to work tirelessly on the defensive system up of the team so they can avoid conceding more goals in their subsequent matches

“CK Akunnor should tirelessly work the defense wholeheartedly because it could cost them going forward in the competition”

The former Berekum Chelsea gaffer also revealed that Asante Kotoko’s lack of competitive matches at home is also contributing to their inconsistent form in Africa club competition

“Asante Kotoko not getting many matches to play has also contributed to their inconsistent form in the Africa competition”

Pollack failed to qualify Kotoko to the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup in the 2017/18 season as they were eliminated on penalties by CARA Brazzaville.