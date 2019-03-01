Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

CAF CC: We Are In Ghana For Business - Nkana FC Defender

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CAF CC: We Are In Ghana For Business - Nkana FC Defender

Nkana FC defender, Ben Adama has cautioned Asante Kotoko, insisting his outfit are not in Ghana to talk as Kotoko did prior to the first leg in Zambia.

The Porcupine Warriors will host the Zambian side at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday in the reverse leg of the CAF Confederations Cup after losing 3:1 in Kitwe.

According to him, Nkana will do their talking only on the pitch but not on radio.

“We are not here to brag as Asante Kotoko did on the radio when they arrived in Zambia," he told Kumasi based Sikka FM.

“We will do our talking on the pitch of the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

“We are very poised and determined for the game on Sunday,” he added.

The Zambian club arrived in Ghana on Wednesday and headed straight to Kumasi.

They are currently pitching camp at Golden Tulip Hotel.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
FIFA Slaps Mozambique FA Official With 15 Years Ban For Accepting Bribes
CAF CC: Steve Pollack Reveals How Kotoko Can Beat Nkana FC
AFCON 2019 Qualifier: Kenya Names 24-Man Squad For Ghana Clash
Hervé Renard: “We Can Compete With Argentina”
TOP STORIES

Ghana: Zipline Commences Test Flight For Medical Drones

2 hours ago

GIJ @60: Matching Global Standards In Journalism And Communi...

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line