AFCON 2019 Qualifier: Kenya Names 24-Man Squad For Ghana Clash

Kenya coach Sebastien Migne has named a 24-man provisional squad for Kenya’s final Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying match against Ghana.

The team features two debutants, David Sessay, and Christopher Mbamba, who ply their trade in England and Sweden respectively. Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks) and Faruk Shikalo (Bandari), have also gotten the coach’s nod.

A five additional reserve players has also been included as a precautionary measure, who may be called upon to replace any of the 24 players in camp if need be.

The team is set to hit camp on March 17, 2019, in Nairobi ahead of the Ghana match which has been slated for March 23, 2019, in Accra.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi (St Georges, Ethiopia), Farouk Shikalo (Bandari), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders

Erick Ouma (Vasalund, Sweden), Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC, Zambia), David Owino (Zesco, Zambia), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg, South Africa), David Sessay (Crawley Town, England), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya)

Midfielders

Erick Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Ismael Gonzales (UD Las Palmas B, Spain), Paul Were (Trikala, Greece), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Christopher Tangen Mbamba (Oskarshamns, Sweden), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka, Kenya), Anthony Akumu (Zesco, Zambia)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United, Kenya), Masud Juma (Al Nasr, Libya),

Reserve Players

Abdallah Hassan (Bandari FC, Kenya), Allan Wanga (Kakamega HomeBoyz, Kenya), Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Roy Okal (Mathare United, Kenya), Cliffton Miheso (Club Olimpico Montijo, Portugal)