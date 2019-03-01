Division One Club Nkoranza Warriors Announces Ex-Kotoko Coach As New Head Coach

Stephen Frimpong-Manso

Division one based club Nkoranza Warriors have officially revealed on Thursday, the new head coach to take over the helm of affairs at the club.

Ex-Kotoko coach, Stephen Frimpong-Manso has been unveiled as the new head coach of the division one club penning down a two-year deal.

The experienced Frimpong-Manso has also previously taken charge of division one clubs like, B.A United, Karela United and Kessben, qualifying them to the Ghana Premier League.

After a chain of defeat, Nkoranza Warriors decided to axe Ayite Dormon as the head coach of the club.

Nkoranza Warriors made the officially announcement of their new gaffer in a tweet posted on the club’s officially tweeter handle.

“We are happy to announce to you that, Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach, Stephen Frimpong-Manso, who holds CAF License A has been appointed as the New Head Coach of @NkzwarriorsSC. He has signed a two-year contract with the club,” the club tweeted.