Division One Club Nkoranza Warriors Announces Ex-Kotoko Coach As New Head Coach

Division one based club Nkoranza Warriors have officially revealed on Thursday, the new head coach to take over the helm of affairs at the club.
Ex-Kotoko coach, Stephen Frimpong-Manso has been unveiled as the new head coach of the division one club penning down a two-year deal.
The experienced Frimpong-Manso has also previously taken charge of division one clubs like, B.A United, Karela United and Kessben, qualifying them to the Ghana Premier League.
After a chain of defeat, Nkoranza Warriors decided to axe Ayite Dormon as the head coach of the club.
Nkoranza Warriors made the officially announcement of their new gaffer in a tweet posted on the club’s officially tweeter handle.
“We are happy to announce to you that, Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach, Stephen Frimpong-Manso, who holds CAF License A has been appointed as the New Head Coach of @NkzwarriorsSC. He has signed a two-year contract with the club,” the club tweeted.
