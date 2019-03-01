Bronx Boxing Gym Will Produce More Champions – Coach Carl Lokko

Boxing Coach Carl Lokko has disclosed that the Bronx Gym at James Town in Accra is destined to produce more champions for Ghana.

In an exclusive interview with Yours Truly, Carl Lokko said gym was founded in 2004, and it has not been easy catering and encouraging the boxers to train to become future champions for Ghana and Africa.

He expressed that boxers from other gym come to join his boys, but most come with problems and are indiscipline.

He hinted that discipline is why has made him who and what he is today, so he does not tolerate boxers who would give him problems.

He named some of the up and coming boxers at Bronx Gym as the new Kpakpo Allotey, John Laryea (the Expensive Boxer), Felix Ajom, Victor Kuwornu aka Strategist, Richmond Ashley, Jacob Dickson. Hakeem Lokko (his own son) and others.

Carl Lokko, who is Deputy Technical Director of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) said boxing is a business and sport that needs a lot of investment and support of all kinds.

He explained that the boxers need good nutritious meals, good physical condition, good environment to sleep, good education, good management and good skill and talent for the sport as not everyone can take and give punches.

He noted that he is very proud of himself and what God has done for him as one of the producers of Ghana’s world boxing champions, and widely exposed in Ghana, the United Kingdom and USA.

He expressed that fighting Robert Easter for the IBF world title is very different from fighting another boxer, and no opponent is cheap, because one punch can make a change in a fight.

He said he never regrets anything in life, because that is how the Almighty has programmed the world and believes another world champion is going to emerge from the Bronx Gym.

He named some personalities who have contributed in kind to the formation and establishment of the Bronx Gym as Yoofi Boham, Sadam, the Ngleshie Atofoaste, Mr. Theo Tagoe of Royal Dede fame, GBA President Peter Zwennes, Jacob Zwennes and some executives of the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU).

Lokko said he feels proud to be part of the Boxing Supporters Union because it was founded at the Bronx Gym and the boxers are really highly motivated whenever they hear the drum beats and laud cheers from the fans.

Speaking on amateur boxing, he observed that many young boxers start very early, while others start boxing at an advanced age. He suggested that amateur boxers can start from age 8, 9 or 10 and learn the most important rudiments, tactics, techniques and tricks in the game.

He was very optimistic that Ghana will get more medals at the next international assignment because the boxers have been made active and ready for battle through the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League.

He thanked the Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation (GABF) President, George Lamptey and former GBA President Moses Foh Amoaning for the League which has kept boxers and coaches busy.

He urged Ghanaian companies and individuals with financial muscles to support the GBA and GABF for Ghana to get more champions.