Division One Based Okyeman Planners Challenges Premier League Teams

Okyeman Planners Logo

Division One based club, Okyeman Planners have thrown a challenge to both teams in the Division One and the top flight of the Ghana Premier League to a football match.

The Communications Officer of the club, Kofi Asante Tabi has indicated his outfits readiness to lock horns with any club in Ghana.

“We are ready for any club, be it premiership or division one side, we have started a good work. Everyone here saw a good game exhibited by my team. By this we are saying Okyeman Planners would beat any team we meet,” he told Graphic Sports Online after their game with Elmina Sharks.

Okyeman Planners who are currently on a ten games unbeaten run in all friendlies drew a goalless draw with premier league club, Elmina Sharks at the Akim Tafo Rovers Park.