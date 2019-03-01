Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
59 minutes ago | Football News

Division One Based Okyeman Planners Challenges Premier League Teams

By Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Okyeman Planners Logo
Okyeman Planners Logo

Division One based club, Okyeman Planners have thrown a challenge to both teams in the Division One and the top flight of the Ghana Premier League to a football match.

The Communications Officer of the club, Kofi Asante Tabi has indicated his outfits readiness to lock horns with any club in Ghana.

“We are ready for any club, be it premiership or division one side, we have started a good work. Everyone here saw a good game exhibited by my team. By this we are saying Okyeman Planners would beat any team we meet,” he told Graphic Sports Online after their game with Elmina Sharks.

Okyeman Planners who are currently on a ten games unbeaten run in all friendlies drew a goalless draw with premier league club, Elmina Sharks at the Akim Tafo Rovers Park.

Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi Sports Reporter
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
FIFA Slaps Mozambique FA Official With 15 Years Ban For Accepting Bribes
CAF CC: Steve Pollack Reveals How Kotoko Can Beat Nkana FC
CAF CC: We Are In Ghana For Business - Nkana FC Defender
AFCON 2019 Qualifier: Kenya Names 24-Man Squad For Ghana Clash
TOP STORIES

Ghana: Zipline Commences Test Flight For Medical Drones

5 hours ago

GIJ @60: Matching Global Standards In Journalism And Communi...

6 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line