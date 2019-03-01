Normalization Committee: My 18-year-old Son Can Reform Ghana Football In Two Months – Takyi Arhin

Takyi Arhin

Chief Executive Officer of Techiman Eleven, Takyi Arhin has voiced out his displeasure regarding the work rate of the Normalization Committee in reforming Ghana Football.

According to Takyi, the Normalization Committee member’s knowledge in football is questionable as he thinks his 18-year- old son has the footballing knowledge to perform the mandate of the Committee.

“The Normalization Committee Members Knowledge in Football combined comes nowhere near Alhaji Grusah. My 18-year-old son at KNUST would have reformed Ghana Football in two months. Am talking about facts and as I always do I state the facts without fear or favor,” he told Metro FM.

He further accused the Normalization Committee of trying to cheat and lack accountability.

“They [Normalization Committee] wanted to cheat us and we refused that’s their reason for their grievances. The Normalization Committee could not even account for $1.2 million and they go around insulting football people.”

The Special Competition proposed by the Normalization Committee to keep football players and teams active during the reformation was called off after series of misunderstanding between the Committee and the Ghana Premier League Clubs.

The Normalization Committee have not later than 31st March to complete the mandate given then by FIFA in collaboration with the Government of Ghana.