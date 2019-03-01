Ampem Darko To Play Northern Ladies In NC's Special Competition In Opening Game

Ampem Darkoa Ladies would take on Northern Ladies at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman in the Ghana Football Association’s Special Competition for women’s football clubs, which is scheduled to take off from March 9 and 10 at the various centres across the country.

The two sides have been drawn in Group B alongside Pearlpia Ladies and Prisons Ladies, who will also face it off in the other Group B match at the Utretch Park in Tamale on the opening day.

The competition, which has the 16 National Women’s League clubs divided into two groups, has Kumasi-Based Fabulous Ladies, Ashtown Ladies, Kumasi Sports Academy and Supreme Ladies in Group A while Sea Lions, Soccer Intellectuals, Hasaacas Ladies and LadyStrikers form Group C.

Group D has Halifax Ladies, Samaria Ladies, Police Ladies and Immigration Ladies as contenders.

Representatives of the clubs, at a closed-door meeting with some members of the Normalisation Committee on Tuesday, February 19 agreed to play in the competition.

Per the format, winners and runners-up from each group will battle it out in the quarter-finals with top four teams set to meet in the semi-finals before the last two teams will lock horns in the final stage.

Each club will receive GH₵75000 as participation fee. Quarter finalists will get GH₵3000, semi-finalists will earn GH₵5000. Prize for the overall champions will be announced later.

Meanwhile, some of the teams such as Sea Lions, Hasaacas Ladies, Ampem Darkoa, Police Ladies and Northern Ladies have begun earnest preparations for the competition which forms part of initiatives to revive football activities in the country after the abrupt suspension of the various leagues in the after the premier of the Number 12 documentary.

The clubs have been busy flaunting photos of their training sessions at their respective parks on their Twitter handles to show their readiness for the competition.