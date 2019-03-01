Normalization Committee Special Competition For Women To Kick Off On March 9th

Nation Women's League

The Normalization Committee of Ghana Football Association’s Special Competition for women is set to take place starting 9th March, 2019, involving 16 national Women’s League clubs.

Representatives of each participating club met at a closed door meeting with members of the Normalization Committee on 19th February to discuss the way forward of the competition.

The Special Competition is made up of four group of four teams each, with the winners and runner-ups from each group set to advance to the quarter finals.

The victors of the quarter final will progress to the semifinals where two finalists will be gained from the winners of the matches.

Participation fee for each club is GHC75,000 while quarter finalist will receive GHC3,000. The semi-finalist will receive GHC5,000 with the prize amount for the champions yet to be announced.

Below is the list of clubs and their respective groups:

Group A

Fabulous Ladies, Ashtown Ladies, Kumasi Sports Academy, Supreme Ladies

Group B:

Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Northern Ladies, Pearlpia Ladies, Prisons Ladies

Group C

Sea Lions, Soccer Intellectuals, Hasaacas Ladies, Lady Strikers

Group D

Halifax Ladies, Samaria Ladies, Police Ladies, Immigration Ladies