Okyeman Planners Dare Premier League Clubs

The communications officer of Okyeman Planners, Kofi Asante Tabi, has asserted that his side is capable of beating any team in Ghana and has dared other premiership side to organise friendly games against his team.

He made this statement after his division one outfit held Premier League side Elmina Sharks to a gruelling goalless draw at the Akim Tafo Rovers Park in a friendly encounter on Sunday, February 24.

“We are ready for any club, be it premiership or division one side, we have started a good work. Everyone here saw a good game exhibited by my team. By this, we are saying Okyeman Planners would beat any team we meet,” Asante who is known in football circles as Master Banson told Graphic Sports Online in an interview.

In the game, Planners created many goal scoring opportunities but could not find the back of the net as their lead striker; Abdul Razak missed several of them. Adding to their woes, captain of the side, Edmund Asiedu missed a penalty in the 38th minute.

In the second half, Elmina Sharks could not stand the possession and attacking football of their opponent, in the 73rd minute Abdul Razak again came close to scoring but the exceptional save by Sharks goalkeeper Richard Arthur, kept them at bay.

In the dying embers of the game, Felix Addo of Elmina Sharks unleashed a beautiful free kick but a timely intervention from Akwasi Nketiah, Planners shot-stopper kept them in the game.

Planners centre back, Philip Awuku Gameli, who was adjudged the best player on the day, has been invited by Black Meteors head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, among other players to begin preparation for the 2019 U-23 AFCON qualifier against Gabon.

The results have kept Okyeman Planners unbeaten in 10 friendly games played so far.