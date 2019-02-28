KK Pepprah Sponsors Hearts, Kotoko Oldies Cup

Roofing manufacturing giants, KK Pepprah Roofing Company has thrown its weight behind this year's special Independence Day Anniversary Cup.

The special game, arranged by My Sports Organization pits Hearts of Oak against Asante Kotoko oldies at the Accra Stadium on Ghana's Independence Day, March 6.

And explaining what stirred his outfit to sponsor the event, KK Pepprah, CEO of the roofing company said " We at KK Pepprah Roofing company believe in giving back to society; it is our Corporate Social Responsibility and we came on board to ensure the organisers deliver a top class event.

"You have no idea, the memories this game will bring back to fans of our two great clubs on the scheduled date."

The class of 2000 till date players of Hearts and Kotoko will battle for supremacy to give their respective fans a befitting 62nd Independence anniversary celebration.